Injured Montgomery officer’s family gets keys to new van

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a month after the community and local businesses surprised an injured Montgomery police officer and his family with a new van, they’re finally getting to use it.
Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor’s family took the keys to the vehicle Tuesday after modifications were made to it to make it more accessible.
Taylor, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an on-duty crash in 2017, is unable to walk or communicate verbally. His family had relied on medical transportation services to him him to doctor appointments.
The community raised more than $30,000 to buy Taylor a vehicle, but Stivers Ford of Montgomery ended up donating a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, which is worth about the same amount.
Alabama Wounded Blue Inc. is making sure the money that was raised is still used to help Taylor.
After the donation and surprise event with Taylor at Stivers, the stock van was then sent to Superior Van and Mobility in Montgomery, which did a $28,000 conversion on it for free.
