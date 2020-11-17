Hokes Bluff schools transition to online learning until after Thanksgiving break

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - All three public schools in Hokes Bluff transitioned to online learning Tuesday due to coronavirus issues.
Etowah County Superintendent Alan Cosby says COVID-19, along with a shortage of substitute teachers, led to staffing issues at Hokes Bluff Elementary, Middle and High Schools.
Cosby says COVID-19 has taken its toll on the school system as a whole.
Still, he says the online-only change is scheduled until the end of the week, which coincides with Thanksgiving break.
“The plan is for everyone to return to in-person classes on November 30th and obviously we’re evaluating our staffing situation as well as just our COVID tests in general throughout the county on a daily basis,” Dr. Cosby told WBRC.
Cosby says the shortage of substitute teachers actually predates the coronavirus, but says the pandemic did make things worse.
He says he thanks the people of Etowah County for rising to the challenges presented by COVID-19.
