6 people hurt after Gadsden trolley overturned

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A collision in Gadsden left one of the city’s trolleys overturned on its side, and six people injured.
It happened Tuesday morning on East Meighan Boulevard, at the entrance to the Coosa Town Center.
Gadsden Fire EMS Chief Wil Reed says six people were hurt.
He says one was flown to Birmingham and five others taken to Gadsden hospitals. At this time none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.
Multiple wreckers were on the scene to haul away an SUV that was also involved as well as to turn the trolley right side up.
Traffic on East Meighan Boulevard was slowed, with two lanes blocked, as Gadsden Police worked the scene.
