First Alert for colder temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was chilly this morning but a First Alert for even colder temperatures Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 60s this afternoon and then fall into the 30s most places overnight.
Readings could dip below freezing in Marion, Winston, Walker, Blount, St. Clair, Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, and Cleburne counties and that’s why a freeze warning is in effect for that area.
Areas north have already experienced a freeze and that’s why they aren’t included in a warning, but it still will be below freezing in north Alabama. Protect your plants and pets tonight. It’s not going to be cold enough for pipe issues.
After a chilly start tomorrow, dry air heats up fast and we will be right around the normal high of 65 degrees by 3PM.
Next Big Thing
Our next big thing is gradual warmth building across the Southeast as we approach the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 60s through Friday afternoon. Morning lows will also remain chilly in the 30s and 40s.
By this weekend, high temperatures could climb into the lower 70s with lows in the 50s. Clouds will begin to increase this weekend as humidity levels begins to go up. Our next rain chance will likely occur as we head into the first half of next week.
We’ll introduce a small chance for a few showers Sunday, but our best rain chances might not move in until next Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will try to move into our area giving us a 30-40% chance for rain and temperatures are forecast to stay in the lower 70s next Monday and Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT for Thanksgiving
Slightly cooler air could move into our area by the middle part of next week and temperatures look to remain mild as we head into Thanksgiving. That’s great news because if you want to get together with family you can socially distance outside and eat a meal together.
Just put on a mask when you go inside to either cook or go to the bathroom and sanitize afterwards.
Oh, and this go around there should only be one cook in the kitchen at a time. Wink...wink.... We are lucky we are in The South because it’s milder during the holidays than compared to up north.
Hurricane Iota
Hurricane Iota could produce potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mud slides across portions of Central America for the next day or two. Once Iota dissipates by the end of the week, another disturbance could develop in the southern Caribbean by this weekend.
It could also bring more rainfall into parts of Central America. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.
