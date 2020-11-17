FDA to make public emergency use authorization data for COVID-19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We know some of you may be on the fence about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hopes by releasing data, it will help with public confidence in the vaccine process.
The FDA says it will make public reviews of all data and information on the emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn says the move is all about transparency.
Dr. Ellen Eaton with UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division tells us between the time a vaccine is approved and then its distributed nationwide, there should be enough data available for you to make a decision on COVID-19 vaccination.
“There’s going to be a lot of data available to you on safety risks and benefits before its actually provided in your primary care doctors clinic or urgent care or wherever you get your vaccines,” Dr. Eaton said.
The FDA commissioner says the agency will continue to follow the science and ensure that science remains the driver of its decision making when it comes to the fight against COVID-19.
