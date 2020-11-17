Erwin Middle School moving to remote learning

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Erwin Middle School is back on a remote learning schedule.
The schedule will run from Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 24. The change is due to possible COVID-19 exposures.
All students joined their classes remotely beginning Tuesday morning.
Jefferson County Schools leaders said they anticipate reopening for traditional students following the Thanksgiving break on Monday, November 30.
If that timeline changes, we will communicate that directly to parents.
The employees and students who were directly exposed have been contacted by school staff and given quarantine instructions.
Remote lunch service is available at bus stop drop off locations or at school carline pickup sites. Information can be found on JEFCOED.com.
