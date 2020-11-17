Does copper kill COVID-19?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More and more products with copper touted as an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 are hitting shelves and online stores. But do they actually help keep you and your family from getting sick?
The Federal Trade Commission investigated a Washington State company for claiming its products, specifically copper water bottles, that can protect people from the novel coronavirus.
The website copperh20.com invites customers to “experience the benefits of a copper water bottle.” but federal investigators aren’t buying what they’re selling.
“For every medical condition, people want to find a pill that will solve their problems but unfortunately for most medical conditions that just doesn’t exist,” FTC attorney Christine DeLorme said.
The company claims for $32.50 their copper water bottles will help you keep coronavirus away. The FTC, however, begs to differ, sending a “warning letter” to copperh20 ordering them to “immediately stop making (those) claims.”
Infectious disease expert Dr. Ellen Eaton with UAB said there is some evidence that copper can prevent COVID from replicating on surfaces. The metal is known to contain very potent antibacterial and antiviral properties
Copper is already used in some medical devices, which is why Eaton says the metal is recommended for hospital settings and not everyday use by the general public.
And, even though copper may help combat bacteria, Eaton said that it’s not a silver bullet.
“It’s only recommended in combination with the other things that we are doing and it’s definitely an option but not a requirement. But by no means do our community members need to be investing in copper,” Eaton explained.
Eaton suggested saving your money because COVID is known to spread by shared air and not from surfaces. She said everyone should continue to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and good hygiene.
