City of Anniston acquires more land for Chief Ladiga bicycle trail

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston is a step closer to expanding the Chief Ladiga Trail into the city.
The city’s mayor says he and the general manager of the Anniston Waterworks have signed an agreement to convey a piece of land for the project.
Mayor Jack Draper calls the agreement a “big deal” that was a year in the making.
The trail currently stops at the Anniston-Weaver city limits, but plans are for the trail to eventually allow bicycle riders to reach the old Southern Railway station, where Amtrak now stops three times a week.
Draper says there will be another similar transaction soon with the Norfolk Southern railroad.
The Chief Ladiga Trail is a walking and bicycling trail built on an old rail bed, as part of the “Rails to Trails” project. It connects to a similar trail in Georgia, the Silver Comet Trail, named for a famous passenger train that once followed that route.
