Ashley DeRamus launches Ashley by Design at Shops of Grand River

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new boutique at the Shops of Grand River in Leeds.
Ashley DeRamus and her mother launched Ashley by Design boutique on Friday, Nov. 13.
Leeds Mayor Pro-Tem Kenneth Washington and Ashley cut the ceremonial ribbon with a host of city leaders and professionals including Sandra McGuire, Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
DeRamus who has Down Syndrome doesn’t let that stop her from accomplishing anything.
She is an entrepreneur, advocate, singer, public speaker, award-winning swimmer, music video star and a fashion creator. DeRamus’s motto is “Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do…show them what you can do.”
She founded the Ashley DeRamus Foundation in 2012, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the education, advancement and quality of lifestyle for those with Down Syndrome. Her foundation works to increase awareness of Down Syndrome and enlighten others about the rewards and positive contribution that those with Down Syndrome make in society.
Ashley launched her own fashion line, “Ashley by Design”, at the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) Annual Convention in Denver, Colorado in 2013 and continues to be sold through special events and Southern Women’s Shows in her traveling boutique. The line, described as special clothing for special people, is specifically tailored for females with Down Syndrome – a perfect fit that is hard to achieve off-the-rack.
For more information about Ashley DeRamus, Ashley by Design and Ashley DeRamus Foundation, you can visit www.AshleyByDesign.com.
