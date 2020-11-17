Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy in middle Tennessee

CHEATHAM CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 9-year-old boy.
Jordan Allen Gorman, 9, was last seen at his home on Sunday in Ashland City, Tennessee. Investigators said Jordan was wearing blue jeans and a gray short sleeve shirt with red stripes on the arms.
He’s 4-feet-tall and weighs 75-lbs with brown hair and eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jordan, contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.
