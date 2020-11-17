Alabama man pleads guilty to production of child porn involving Shallowater teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bo Jack Kelley, 27, has pleaded guilty to one count of the production of child pornography.
Kelley faces 15 to 30 years in prison and a minimum of five years to life of supervised release. Kelly is also required to register as a sex offender.
Kelley was 27 years old and living in Cullman, Alabama between June 2019 and Feb 2020. During this time the 14-year-old victim was living in Shallowater Texas.
The federal documents says Kelley met the victim on snapchat. He asked her how old she was, she said 14. Kelley told her he was 19.
The documents say Kelley coerced her to send him sexually explicit videos of her performing sexual acts and displaying her genital area.
In November 2017, Kelley messaged the victim on snapchat saying she needed to send him more sexually explicit videos.
Kelley threatened that if she didn’t comply, he would send the previous vidoes to members of her family. He then sent screen shots of her mother’s, brother’s and a family friend’s Facebook profiles, showing he knew how to contact them.
Because of the threat, the 14-year-old sent additional videos and images to him.
Kelley again threatened the teen saying she needed to respond to him immediately.
Because she didn’t, he then sent the videos from the victim to the victim’s mother through Facebook.
When the mother realized it was her daughter, she immediately called law enforcement.
During the investigation, the FBI learned Kelley sent videos he took of himself to the victim, additional women, and at least one other minor.
Kelley also demanded sexually explicit videos from them and threatened to send the videos the women and minors made to their family members if they did not comply with his demands.
Bo Jack Kelley’s sentencing dat has been set for January 2021.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.