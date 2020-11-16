Tuscaloosa Co. Schools in need of more substitutes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts all across Alabama are struggling to find substitute teachers due to the state department of health’s quarantine guidelines. One of those school district’s includes Tuscaloosa County Schools.
Other than a flexible schedule and extra income, substitute teaching allows people to serve as a role model and provide a positive impact on a child’s school life. The Tuscaloosa County Schools System has opportunities for substitutes not just for teaching, but they need custodial, child nutrition, para-educators, and nursing help too.
Potential substitute candidates should know the school district’s practices to promote a clean and healthy environment, involving cleaning, hand washing, social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines. Basic requirements to become a substitute include a high school diploma or GED and a background check.
For more information, contact Kim Cooper in the TCSS Human Resources Department (205) 342-2763 or khcooper@tcss.net or by clicking here.
