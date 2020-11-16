Man killed in Hoover crash

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police are investigating an accident that killed a 51-year-old man.
Hoover police and fire responded to the two vehicle accident in the area of I-65 North and the Cahaba River Bridge around 8:45 Sunday night.
Hoover Police Traffic investigators say witnessed reported a Chevrolet Avalanche rear-end a Ford Excursion that was pulling a trailer. The Avalanche then struck the median wall and rolled over onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting the driver.
The victim’s name will be released once next-of-kin notifications have been made.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.