The Leonid Meteor Shower peaks Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s time for the annual Leonid Meteor Shower, but it won’t be a memorable display.
The shower is forecast to be weak this year, but if you don’t mind sitting outside for an hour and perhaps seeing up to 10-15 meteors, then you should go for it. Just bundle up because it’s going to be in the lower 40s and upper 30s during the pre-dawn hours.
The meteors are caused by Comet Tempel-Tuttle which sweeps through the inner solar system every 33.3 years. Each time the comet passes close to the sun, it leaves a dense trail of dusty debris.
The last time the comet passed through the inner solar system was back in 1998, which is why meteor showers were seen in high numbers back in 1999, 2001, and 2002.
The next time the comet will sweep close to the sun will be in May of 2031. So, displays won’t be spectacular until then, but sometimes all it takes is seeing one meteor to make your day! Good luck!
Be sure to look up, away from city lights. You might see some just after the sun goes down, but the most ideal time is between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.
