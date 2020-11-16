Jefferson Co. man charged with rape, sex abuse of a child under 12

JEFFERSON COUNTY Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County man is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.
Deputies went to a home on November 14 in the 1400 block of Little River Trail in an attempt to execute arrest warrants on 47-year-old Bobby Joe Glass Jr.
Glass was outside in his vehicle and tried to drive away from the home. Deputies followed him until his vehicle slid off the road on Highway 269. Glass got out and ran, but deputies were able to arrest him.
Glass is also charged with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
