Iron Bowl step up challenge raises sexual assault awareness

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Iron Bowl is less than two weeks away, but there’s an off-the-field version of the rivalry that’s already started. The Tuscaloosa Safe Center has teamed up with rape counselors of East Alabama, located in Auburn, to host this challenge.
Although the challenge is to be a fun physical activity, the purpose behind it is very serious. It takes on sexual assault and the real effects surrounding it. The Tuscaloosa Safe Center serves as what’s supposed to be a safe haven for survivors.
People can stand up against sexual assault by taking this free virtual step up challenge. You can show support for either Auburn or Alabama using the Give Hero app. If you make your step goal for the day the money raised goes to the team you signed up under.
One in 5 people are sexually assaulted and both Tuscaloosa and Auburn centers that help rape survivors, will use the money to support the many services that assist them.
“You might know several l people that have been and they are not having that conversation because they don’t know how. It’s a very intimate topic. Sexual assault is not about that. It’s about taking that power away from that person. So what we aim to do is give that back,” said Nicole Hall, outreach coordinator at the Tuscaloosa Safe Center.
Services at the Tuscaloosa Safe Center include counseling, rape kit tests and more. Join the challenge here.
