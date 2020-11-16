Have you downloaded the GuideSafe exposure notification app yet?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 150,000 people can now find out if they’ve been exposed to a complete stranger with COVID-19.
That’s because they’ve downloaded the GuideSafe exposure notification app.
If you’ve downloaded the app, and you test positive for the virus, anyone around you who also has the app will get a notification that they have been exposed. And with people going back home for the holidays, UAB is encouraging everyone to download it.
To download the app, go to the App Store and type in Guidesafe.
Download the app and open it. You’ll see privacy settings, which show the app does not collect your name, date of birth, address, or location. Once you enable notifications, you’re set.
Now, if you’re around anyone-- even strangers-- who test positive for COVID-19 over the holidays, you will be notified within hours of your possible exposure.
“Having the GuideSafe exposure notification app downloaded gives you a measure of protection once you leave that venue or once you leave that environment,” said Dr. Sue Feldman with UAB. “That, to me, brings so much comfort knowing that 10 days later, if somebody at that same place tests positive, I’m going to find out about it and I don’t have to rely on them remembering me, because they won’t.”
All of the notifications are anonymous. So far, almost 350 people have reported positive tests in the app.
The main takeaway: the more people in the state using the app, the better it works.
