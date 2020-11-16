Governor breaks ground on Highway 411 widening project

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The first project approved under the “Rebuild Alabama” plan is now under construction.
That project, as we first told you, is the expansion of Highway 411 at the Cherokee/Etowah County line to four lanes.
Governor Kay Ivey was among the officials on hand to break ground on the project. She says the project will give industries in Cherokee County direct access to the interstate highway system.
“This is a great opportunity for Alabamians to improve economic development, health care, and have our school buses have direct access to schools,” Ivey told reporters.
State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Leesburg) said the project has been on the back burner for so long, she practically grew up hearing various officials predict the project wouldn’t be finished in their lifetimes.
