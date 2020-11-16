FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible overnight, chilly north wind returns Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday night, powerful category five Hurricane Iota will be making landfall in Nicaragua. This has become the most powerful hurricane of the season, with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph.
This powerful system is following a path almost identical to Hurricane Eta. That system impacted Nicaragua and Central America just two weeks ago as a category four. Iota will move further inland and gradually weaken, but no turn to the northeast is expected.
There is a 40% chance a new system could form in the Caribbean within the next five days.
THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Iota won’t have any impact on the weather in our region. We’re currently experiencing a cold/dry flow pattern. Temperatures tonight will range from mid 30s north to low 40s further south and west. Bring in the plants if you live north and east of Birmingham. There is a good chance patchy frost will develop in these zones. We will enjoy more sunshine for Tuesday, but plan on a chilly day. The wind speeds will increase again during the afternoon with highs in the 60s.
THE LEONIDS: If you’re up before sunrise, look to the sky. You may see one of the Leonids. The annual meteor shower is peaking this week. The best times for viewing are between midnight and sunrise.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: The stretch of dry weather looks to continue through the end of the week. We will experience some of the coldest weather of the week early Wednesday as lows tumble into the 30s. We should remain above freezing, but frost will be a concern for the entire area. A southerly flow pattern will return Thursday, and this will set the stage for a slow warming trend. Lows at night will be in the upper 40s and low 50s by the weekend with highs nearing 70º. The sky will remain mostly sunny through Saturday and Sunday. We will be tracking a system that could bring a few showers for the start of next week.
