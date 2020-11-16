FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible overnight, chilly north wind returns Tuesday

THE REST OF THE WEEK: The stretch of dry weather looks to continue through the end of the week. We will experience some of the coldest weather of the week early Wednesday as lows tumble into the 30s. We should remain above freezing, but frost will be a concern for the entire area. A southerly flow pattern will return Thursday, and this will set the stage for a slow warming trend. Lows at night will be in the upper 40s and low 50s by the weekend with highs nearing 70º. The sky will remain mostly sunny through Saturday and Sunday. We will be tracking a system that could bring a few showers for the start of next week.