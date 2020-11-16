Congresswoman Sewell hosts virtual job fair in 7th District

West Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell has moved her annual job fair this week online because of COVID-19. However, the job losses caused by the pandemic make the event even more important to Alabama’s 7th District, she said.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I know so many jobs have been lost, and now more than ever our annual job fair is needed,” Sewell, D-Selma, said in a written statement. “For the past eight years, the job fair has been a space for job seekers in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District to connect directly with employers. We are very excited to continue our tradition with a robust 2020 virtual program.”
The state’s unemployment rate was 6.6% in September, still impacted by the virus that drove the rate to nearly 14 percent in the spring. The rate in several of the 7th District’s counties was significantly higher, including Wilcox County at 17%, Lowndes County at 15.9% and Greene County at 11.9%, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
The virtual job fair is Wednesday and Thursday and 10 industries will be represented, including automotive, manufacturing, hospitality, government agencies, law enforcement and construction.
“Over the course of two days, job seekers can learn about jobs available right now in Alabama,” Sewell said.
The fair is free, but advanced registration is required through an Eventbrite link on Sewell.house.gov.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.