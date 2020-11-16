Clerks at Birmingham liquor store tied up; 4 suspects wanted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are trying to find four suspects accused of robbing a liquor store and tying up the clerks.
The hold-up happened November 9 at Dee’s Package Store on Greensprings Highway.
The suspects demanded money from the cashiers. One of the suspect’s brandished a firearm.
The suspects got away with some money and alcohol.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
