Are you going to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available soon, there’s still concern among doctors about people who may be skeptical of getting one.
Doctors we spoke with believe there’s a lot of anxiety with the public because this is a new type vaccine.
Dr. Ellen Eaton with UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division says the good news is you have time to learn about the vaccine because odds are it will likely be spring or summer of next year before a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public.
Eaton says herd immunity would be achieved over time, but it requires more than half of the population to be willing and able to get the vaccine. Eaton tells us between the time a vaccine is approved and then its distributed nationwide, there should be a lot of data available for you to make a decision on vaccination.
“Unfortunately, in those months, there’s going to be hundreds of thousands of people who get coronavirus, so you’ll be able to weigh the risks and benefits of that protection of a vaccine relative to your peers and family members who maybe have already experienced coronavirus and that may give you context when you’re weighing your risks and benefits of a vaccine,” Dr. Eaton said.
A vaccine is not an overnight fix. Eaton says we’ll still need to practice social distancing and wearing a face mask at least for the foreseeable future.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.