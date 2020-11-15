Sunday Morning Weather

Meanwhile in The Tropics, Iota has now strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to become a Major Hurricane as approaches the coast of Central America. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for portions of the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, and hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge are expected there beginning tomorrow. Elsewhere hurricane and tropical storm conditions will be impacting the region beginning tonight. Heavy rainfall from Iota will likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America.