Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Rain chances will be increasing as we go through the morning with the best chances across North Alabama. The shower activity will decrease through the afternoon with rain chances diminishing from west to east followed by cooler, drier air rushing into the region.
Temperatures will remain steady and winds which are gusting from the southeast this morning will shift to a more northwesterly direction ushering in the cooler, drier air. Wind speeds will be sustained at 10-15 mph through the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph but these winds will be diminishing during the evening.
The cold front pushing the showers to the east will move out of the area overnight allowing temperatures to remain closer to seasonal average. A gradual modification in the atmosphere will allow highs to area be around 70-degrees by Friday.
Meanwhile in The Tropics, Iota has now strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to become a Major Hurricane as approaches the coast of Central America. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for portions of the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, and hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge are expected there beginning tomorrow. Elsewhere hurricane and tropical storm conditions will be impacting the region beginning tonight. Heavy rainfall from Iota will likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America.
Flooding and mudslides in Honduras and Nicaragua could be made worse by Hurricane Etas' recent effects there.
The forecast track of the storm from The National Hurricane Center does not bring the storm into The Gulf Of Mexico.
