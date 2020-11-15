Revolutionary War veterans honored in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The regional chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution dedicated new tombstones for veteran Richard Johnson at the Chambless Byrne Cemetery and Veteran Jacob Caulk was also honored at the Mount Paran Campground and Cemetery.
Ray Livingston, the President of the Sons of American Revolution, said both of these men were involved in critical battles of the Revolutionary War.
“We are a relatively new country compared to most countries in the world,” he said. “We have a long history and heritage of who we are. And if you think about how we got started in 1775 and eight years past that, it’s a remarkable heritage.”
There was a presentation by the chapter color guard and a wreath-laying at each event.
