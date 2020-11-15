Local non-profit helping families with food and bills this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The need for help this holiday season is greater than usual and one local non-profit organization is working to give back.
“We wanted to be able to put Thanksgiving on the table for these families," Khairi and Little Angels Memorial Founder Tomeka Walker said.
Khairi and Little Angels Memorial is a local non profit that helps families dealing with infant mortality and loss, but this holiday season they are expanding their mission.
“We knew what COVID-19 was doing," Walker said. "We knew what it was doing to families. We knew how the stress and depression was on these families. We knew the mental health of these families, it was a great need for someone to step in and help them out for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
After receiving a CARES ACT grant from the state, Walker created “Angel Blessing Thanksgiving” to help families struggling to afford a holiday meal.
“It’s the typical thanksgiving meal," Walker said. "Where you have your ham, you have your turkey, maybe the other sides that go along with that.”
The organization is helping 100 local families that submitted letters about why they needed help.
“Reading some of these stories, it just brought me to tears," Walker said. “We wanted the families that was hardest hit. Everybody was affected by COVID-19 in some way, but we knew there were some stories and some families that were hit harder.”
But, some families are getting more than a Thanksgiving meal.
“We are helping assist with their power bills, their gas bills, and helping first time moms that are in need of baby items," Walker said.
The organization is also planning to help families for Christmas.
“We know a lot of families are without jobs," Walker said. “The only thing they want is for their child to have a smile on their face for Christmas and we want to be able to be apart of that. We want to be able to help as many families as possible.”
Walker said the organization has reached it’s limit on the amount of families they can help for Thanksgiving, but will open up the application for families who need Christmas help on November 27th. Click here for the application.
