The Junior League of Birmingham hosts virtual Market Noel

Market Noel might look a bit different this year, but organizers say it will be just as much fun.
The Birmingham Junior League offers its first virtual Market Noel shopping event on November 17-22, 2020.
This event is being held through a virtual marketplace, and with the purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, you will have access to more than 50 stores from across the nation.
With the Junior League of Birmingham, Malinda Shackelford says the virtual event has its advantages.
“This allowed us to think outside of the box and be a little bit more creative and bring Market Noel to everyone, even if you’re not in the Birmingham area,” said Shackelford.
With items including home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food, and much more, there is something for everyone.
