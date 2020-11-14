‘Tigers For Tomorrow’ in north Alabama needs your help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you travel to north Alabama along the Dekalb-Etowah county line, there’s a good chance you’ll run into Tigers for Tomorrow.
This non-profit wild animal preserve is home to over 160 animals. Executive Director Susan Steffans says their mission is to uphold the highest standards of care and respect for animals, but lately, times have been hard.
“So, while the rest of the country was opening back up, we stayed closed for another three months to make sure our big cats and tigers are safe from getting Covid-19,” said Steffans.
Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s not just the animals that need some help. For months Tigers for Tomorrow didn’t allow people in the preserve to protect the tigers from Covid-19.
Now the animals and preserve need your help.
“It’s affected our operating budget, but thanks goodness we have a guardian angel from Angels in Distress,” said Steffans.
She says this angel arrived at just the right time.
“Anything we raise now, and between September 1st, they will match up to $50,000,” according to Steffans.
Tigers for Tomorrow describes themselves as a lifeline for many animals that have nowhere else to go. Now they’re hoping someone will come to their rescue.
The founder of Angel in Distress believes a lot of people doing a little bit can accomplish a challenge, and I think we all can do it," said Steffans.
Follow this link if you would like to donate or visit their Facebook page @TFTatUntamedMountain.
