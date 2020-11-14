Sideline Game of the Week: Mountain Brook’s defense shuts out Gardendale to advance in 6A

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Spartans are moving on in the 6A playoffs after defeating Gardendale 6-0 Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week.
Mountain Brook quarterback Strother Gibbs scored the only touchdown of the night when he ran it in from 38-yards in the second quarter. After a missed point after attempt, the Spartans led 6-0 until the fourth quarter.
With 19 seconds left in the game on fourth and goal, Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder threw one into the endzone, but it was picked off by Mountain Brook’s Brock Payne.
Mountain Brook’s defense gets the shutout and advances to the third round in Class 6A.
“1985 is the last time I’ve seen a score like that. You just don’t see that anymore. It says a lot about our defense. If someone told me one score would have been enough to win it, I wouldn’t have believed it,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager.
Gardendale ends it’s season at 9-3. As for Mountain Brook, the Spartans advance to the third round and will face Clay-Chalkville.
