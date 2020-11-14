First Alert Weather: Gusty winds and showers Sunday morning, Frost threat early next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT FOR GUSTY WINDS: We’re monitoring several severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings over states like Missouri and Arkansas tonight. This severe weather will remain well north of our area; however, the same system will bring a chance of rain to our area Sunday morning. We will be tracking a cold front that will bring rain to our far northwest areas by 5 a.m. The wet weather will taper off to the east by lunchtime. This will be a fast-moving system and it will produce strong wind gusts, topping 30 mph in some areas. These higher wind gusts may start to impact the area before sunrise so make sure the mobile device is charged. You can expect gradual clearing for the afternoon, but it will feel much cooler and breezy. Plan on heavy jacket weather for Sunday night as lows tumble into the upper 30s.
WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: Colder weather will be the big weather story for the start of next week. We will enjoy a sunny sky for Monday; however, the cooler flow will keep highs only in the low to mid 60s. I want to give you the First Alert for the possibility of frost Monday night and Tuesday morning. We will have calmer conditions Monday night, with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday will be another sunny day, with highs in the 60s.
An east to southeast flow pattern will return for the second half of the week and this will set the stage for a slow warning trend. By the weekend, highs will be nearing 70º, with lows in the upper 40s. A large dome of high pressure will be situated east of Alabama and this should keep our area dry through at-least next Saturday. So, the stretch of sunny weather will continue through the end of the workweek.
TRACKING IOTA: Tropical Storm Iota is forecast to become a powerful hurricane over the Caribbean. The system is forecast to impact areas that were recently impacted by Eta. The system will continue moving west, with a landfall expected in Nicaragua or Honduras late Monday. Unlike Eta, this one will maintain a westerly motion, crossing Central America and weakening. Theta is still a tropical storm but is forecasted to weaken into a tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic. You can find the latest forecast tracks for both tropical systems on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Download the app for free by searching WBRC in your app store.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.