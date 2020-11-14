First Alert Weather: Gusty winds and showers Sunday morning, Frost threat early next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT FOR GUSTY WINDS: We’re monitoring several severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings over states like Missouri and Arkansas tonight. This severe weather will remain well north of our area; however, the same system will bring a chance of rain to our area Sunday morning. We will be tracking a cold front that will bring rain to our far northwest areas by 5 a.m. The wet weather will taper off to the east by lunchtime. This will be a fast-moving system and it will produce strong wind gusts, topping 30 mph in some areas. These higher wind gusts may start to impact the area before sunrise so make sure the mobile device is charged. You can expect gradual clearing for the afternoon, but it will feel much cooler and breezy. Plan on heavy jacket weather for Sunday night as lows tumble into the upper 30s.