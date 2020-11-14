Community Food Bank of Central Alabama needs volunteers for a busy holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has more than doubled the amount of food they normally give out since the start of the pandemic.
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama CEO, Brett Meredith, said the food bank usually passes out 1.1 million pounds of food a month, but right now they are passing out 2.2 million pounds a month.
"We’ve seen the food insecurity rate rise anywhere from 25 to 35 percent in the region,” Meredith said. "Normally, we are already pushing out about 16 million pounds a year. Right now, we are on track to push out about 22.5 million pounds for 2020.”
With COVID-19 positive cases on the rise, Meredith said he is nervous about what it might mean for families.
“We still have about 125,000 people out of work in the region," Meredith said. "That just obviously exacerbates an already difficult problem with so many people that are under-employed and unemployed already. We are trying to get in as much food as we can right now incase there is further disruption to the food chain in the coming months.”
Meredith said the holiday season is usually busy, but this year the demand for holiday food has more than doubled
“Last year, we served 2,500 holiday boxes for families and this year we are at 12,000," Meredith said. “We’ve seen so many people that have never had to ask for help like this before."
The holiday boxes are 15 to 20 pounds of dry food and a frozen ham to go with it. With 12,000 families needing the holiday boxes, the food bank needs more volunteers.
“We need 10 to 15 twice a day and five days a week," Meredith said. “Volunteers wear masks and gloves. Before you can come into the facility, you get a temperature check and a quick questionnaire.”
"It is not going to solve all the problems, Meredith said. "One meal isn’t going to do that. But, this will be something that helps people emotionally through the holidays and we know it is important year for folks to do well on the holidays.”
