2nd Birmingham City School school shifts back to remote learning following COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One week after moving to full-time in-person learning, Birmingham City Schools announced Hudson K-8 will shift back remote learning as a result of positive COVID-19 cases.
Officials say a total of six positive cases have been identified within the last week among staff members.
Hudson will return to remote learning until after Thanksgiving break. In-person classes will resume on November 30.
Officials say parents are being notified and nursing staff is conducting contact tracing.
Another Birmingham City School, Tuggle Elementary switched back to remote learning earlier this week after five positive coronavirus cases were identified.
