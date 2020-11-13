Winston County Schools going virtual only

“Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our system, ALL Winston County Schools will operate in a “VIRTUAL ONLY” educational environment for the week of November 16-20, 2020. At this time, it is our plan to return to “TRADITIONAL” classes at the conclusion of the Thanksgiving holidays on November 30, 2020. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to safely operate our schools during this unique time,” Winston County Schools stated.