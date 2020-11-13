Why has guidance changed so much amid COVID-19 pandemic?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Guidance has changed over the past several months, so we asked an expert why.
While we have experienced types of coronavirus before, COVID-19 is completely new.
Dr. Michael Saag says scientists have learned a lot about the new virus quickly, including how it can be transmitted and how people are affected in the short and long term by COVID-19.
He explains that in the beginning, doctors had to base their guidance off of prior pandemics and things that could work to help treat and prevent the virus spreading.
As cases developed and they were able to treat more patients, they learned methods to reinforce the guidelines, like wearing a mask because it can be spread via spit.
“It feels like decades, but it was ten months ago that this virus entered and started hitting us in March and April, we learned a boatload of information in a short amount of time and this is part of the scientific method, you study and you learn,” said Dr. Saag.
He says he is grateful that we’ve learned masks make a difference.
