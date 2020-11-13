In the Weeds w/ Tommy Tuberville, Alabama’s next senator

You know, we’re up there to help the people of the country. I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. And there’s so much division that I see right now on the Democrat side, not the Republican side. You’ve got groups that are far left and you got groups that are not as far left and you got your staunch Democrats that are closer to the middle. So I think the big problem they’re going have is getting their people on the straight and narrow. Now, that’s just my opinion. Just looking at it, I think we probably are closer as a group then they even thought about being. And they never dreamed – they thought they were going to have a blue wave, and obviously we’ve actually won a couple of House seats that kind of blew them away just the last couple of days, one in California and one, I think, one in New York, if I’m not mistaken. So we gained House seats. It looks like we’re not going to gain any Senate seats, but we’ll probably lose one. But it looked a whole lot worse than that a month ago. If you look at it, too, they spent hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars to take over state elections in terms of the House and the Senate and Republicans actually gained two, which was a total disaster across the country for Democrats because they they had planned on taking over, you know, more state government and went the opposite way. I think Eric Holder was in charge of that. So it wasn’t anything close to what the Democrats thought it was going to be and I think probably because of that you’re going to look at their votes. We had leadership votes yesterday and I think they’re doing theirs at the end of this week. The house did not have their orientation until I think tomorrow and the next day, but we voted in our leadership yesterday and I got to participate in that vote. McConnell held on to that along with John Thune as our whip, whether it’s majority or a minority, just depends on the leadership or the majority, and what happens in January.