Updated ADPH risk map shows more COVID-19 cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s latest coronavirus risk indicator map is out. It shows a few more counties in the higher risk categories. Jefferson County and eleven other counties are leading the way with a ‘very high’ risk of spread.
Doctors in Alabama continue to see an increase in positive COVID-19 numbers. In Jefferson County, there is a dramatic jump in some of the latest numbers.
According to the current state health department’s map, Jefferson and Shelby counties are in the red ‘very high’ risk category. Tuscaloosa and Walker counties are in the green ‘low’ risk.
In Jefferson County, Dr. David Hicks with the health department said they have seen a jump to almost 400 in the last 24-48 hours.
The county has been seeing 200 cases a day for this week. The state’s positivity rate is moving up to close to 10%. While not there yet, the worst for the state was after the Fourth of July holiday where doctors saw a big surge.
Dr. Hicks fears we are going that way again.
"Our biggest concerns are these gatherings. Thanksgiving is coming up. That makes me really nervous. We are going to have different households gathering in one place. We have seen the report here in Jefferson County one day has gone up dramatically,” Dr. Hicks said.
Hicks said we are seeing infections and he believes re-infections - that is people getting COVID again because their antibodies are wearing down.
Hicks said he doesn’t have proof yet, but he is worried we are seeing increased numbers from Halloween and possibly during the election where people waited in long lines.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.