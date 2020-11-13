UAB at UTEP football game canceled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of COVID positive tests and contact tracing within the UAB football program, next Friday’s game at UTEP has been canceled.
The UAB Department of Athletics announced on Thursday this weekend’s game against North Texas was postponed, which has also affected next Friday’s game in Midland.
Coach Bill Clark said contact tracing affected an entire playing position.
The game at UTEP was moved to Midland, Texas at Grande Communications Stadium due to a COVID outbreak in El Paso.
UAB said there is a possibility to reschedule the game.
Right now UAB will return to the field on Nov. 27 when the Blazers host Southern Miss at Legion Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.