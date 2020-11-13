UAB has freezer that could store COVID-19 vaccine

“The logistical part of administering this particular vaccine is going to be very challenging,” JCDH Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said. “It has to be stored at -80°F. Once you take it out of storage, it has to be administered in five to six hours. You can’t put it back in, you have to go ahead and use it. Then, it has to be re-administered about three weeks later so that just presents a lot of challenges.”