UA System: COVID-19 numbers increase at UA, UAB

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System reported the schools' COVID-19 numbers, as two of their three schools saw student cases increase, and one school saw numbers decrease since last week.
UA - 77 positive tests
UAB - 62 positive tests
UAH - 20 positive tests
UA System officials are closely monitoring health and safety practices at UA, UAB and UAH.
Key data in the Nov. 5-Nov. 12 COVID-19 testing program in the UA System:
- UA and UAB saw a slight increase in student positive test results with 77 at UA and 62 at UAB.
- UAH reported a slight decrease in numbers, with 20 student positives this week among 10,000 students enrolled.
- Sentinel testing results Systemwide report less than 1% positive results over the last seven days among students, faculty and staff.
The breakdown of total student cases by university from 11/5 to 11/12:
UA - 2,877
UAB - 589
UAH - 158
The three universities have announced plans to continue on-campus instruction through Nov. 20. Students will prepare for and take semester exams remotely and classes are scheduled to resume in-person in January.
The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit this link.
