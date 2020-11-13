UA System: COVID-19 numbers increase at UA, UAB

By WBRC Staff | November 13, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 10:16 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System reported the schools' COVID-19 numbers, as two of their three schools saw student cases increase, and one school saw numbers decrease since last week.

UA - 77 positive tests

UAB - 62 positive tests

UAH - 20 positive tests

UA System officials are closely monitoring health and safety practices at UA, UAB and UAH.

Key data in the Nov. 5-Nov. 12 COVID-19 testing program in the UA System:

  • UA and UAB saw a slight increase in student positive test results with 77 at UA and 62 at UAB.
  • UAH reported a slight decrease in numbers, with 20 student positives this week among 10,000 students enrolled.
  • Sentinel testing results Systemwide report less than 1% positive results over the last seven days among students, faculty and staff.

The breakdown of total student cases by university from 11/5 to 11/12:

UA - 2,877

UAB - 589

UAH - 158

The three universities have announced plans to continue on-campus instruction through Nov. 20. Students will prepare for and take semester exams remotely and classes are scheduled to resume in-person in January.

The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit this link.

