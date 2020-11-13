Tuscaloosa mayor uses virtual town hall for COVID-19 update

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The rising number of coronavirus cases in Tuscaloosa is a concern to Mayor Walt Maddox. On Friday, he updated people on the situation.
Maddox told the audience during a virtual town hall meeting that maintaining Tuscaloosa’s healthcare system is his number one priority. He cited numerous statistics from DCH Regional Medical Center.
The mayor said this week, the number of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 has fluctuated between the high 60′s to 78. He called most of those cases asymptomatic.
Maddox added coronavirus has impacted jobs in Tuscaloosa County with nearly 41,000 people filing for unemployment at some point. He described this as a time people should exercise caution with COVID-19 to avoid putting more strain on the hospital’s resources.
“I think we’re in that danger zone that I talked about earlier with number of hospitalizations. We’re certainly not in any breaking point. But at the same time, you certainly don’t want to dig yourself in a hole that you can’t climb out of,” Maddox continued.
Maddox encouraged people to act responsibly. Not doing so could pose a health risk to themselves and others.
