Tuscaloosa to accept toy donations for overtime parking tickets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa residents will soon have the opportunity to pay off overtime parking tickets with a toy donation.
Starting November 18, a donated toy valued $10 or more will satisfy an $18 ticket. Toys valued at $20 of more will be accepted in place of two $18 parking tickets.
“Toys for Tots donations in lieu of parking tickets is a great way we can be innovative in our community and make a difference,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says.
Residents wishing to donate can bring their toys to Tuscaloosa Municipal Court at 2122 6th Street between November 18 and December 14. The city requests a receipt for purchase or a price tag showing the toys meet the requirement.
