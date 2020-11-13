Troy and No. 15 Coastal Carolina football game postponed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy’s football game against No. 15 Coastal Carolina which was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
According to Troy Athletics, the postponement is due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries within the football program.
“While postponing a game is never an easy decision to make, it was the correct one in this instance as the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff are of the utmost importance,” Troy Athletics Director Brent Jones said. “I would like recognize and thank the Sun Belt Conference staff and officials from Coastal Carolina for their collaborative approach and effort to come to this very difficult decision. I would be remiss if I did not thank our amazing staff of medical professionals and athletic trainers for their expertise in guiding us through these unprecedented times.”
Troy, Coastal Carolina, and the Sun Belt Conference are working on a date to reschedule the game.
Troy is next scheduled to host Middle Tennessee on Nov. 21, at The Vet in the second meeting between the two schools this season.
