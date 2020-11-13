State superintendent worried about grades slipping during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says he’s concerned about grades slipping for students across the state during the pandemic. He spoke during Thursday’s state school board meeting.
“We do believe that grades are going down in many districts. Especially in districts that are almost all remote or full remote," said Dr. Eric Mackey, Superintendent.
Dr. Mackey says he believes that lower grades may also mean lower outcomes on state testing done in the spring. He says education leaders in Washington indicated that there will be no testing waivers this school year. Waivers from testing were offered in the spring because of school closures due to the pandemic.
On the latest National Report Card released, Alabama trailed the country in reading and math scores.
Dr. Mackey says at the local level, he’s urging parents to get with their child’s teacher or principal if their child is falling behind this year.
He says at the state level, they’re forecasting out what they can do to close the gaps created between the end of last year and this school year.
“We know that it’s going to be a difficult year. Already talking about what could next summer look like and what could next school year look like and what could summer of 2022 look like," said Dr. Mackey.
Dr. Mackey did note that things could change for state testing waivers. With President-elect Joe Biden, we anticipate seeing new administration in place with the Department of Education. And they could decide that schools aren’t required to do state testing this year.
