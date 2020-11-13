Some folks waiting hours to get COVID-19 testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The jump in COVID-19 cases in Alabama is causing some families to seek out testing facilities and in some cases, it’s leading to long wait times.
On the one hand, yes - numbers are up. Some families believe they need to get tested to reassure there are no problems or to go into quarantine. Despite that wait for some, the county health department said not enough people are getting tested.
Down in Pelham at the Kidstreet Urgent Care, families are waiting two to three hours for testing. At one time, it was longer with cars backed up around the building until the medical facility went to an online registration. You are told when and how long you will have to wait.
“We are prepared for this to go through the spring of next year and with flu season picking up too. We are going to have people with those upper respiratory symptoms not knowing if this is cold or flu,” said Betsy Stewart with Mainstreet Family Care.
If you want to register for testing at one of their facilities, you can visit mainstreetfamilycare.com.
Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said Monday there aren’t enough people getting tested. They can test even more than those applying at other sites.
You can go to the county’s website for the nearest location at jcdh.org.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.