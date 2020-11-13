Snead Police Department gets PPE kits to manage COVID-19

SNEAD, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement agencies all over the state are getting help managing COVID-19, including the Snead Police Department.
They’re getting PPE kits to disinfect equipment following possible exposure to the virus.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, received money for these PPE kits from U.S. Department of Justice.
They’re valued between $4,000 and $5,000, but they were free to some law enforcement agencies.
The pre-assembled kits contain supplies desperately need for police departments, sheriffs' offices and criminal justice agencies.
Agencies that did not qualify for federal coronavirus aid were able to get them at no cost.
The kits include items like gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant spray. They also come with an electric pressure washer and a fogger.
Snead Police Chief, Stephen Gunn, said these items were much needed in his department, especially since they sometimes unknowingly encounter COVID-19 positive suspects.
“We can disinfect our car now in less than 15 to 20 minutes instead of having to call out to a company to come out and disinfect a car and or a building. Our public buildings…we can disinfect them. So, this helps us on so many different levels,” Gunn said.
ADECA distributed the kits to agencies based on the number of employees each agency had.
Gunn said the supplies will last them a long time before they need to buy more, while the power washer and fogger can be used for years to come.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.