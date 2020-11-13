SEC to allow scheduling flexibility for remainder of 2020 football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference announced Friday they will utilize December 19 as a date for college football games that need to be rescheduled during the 2020 regular season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the SEC also established parameters that allow the conference to adjust opponents as late as five days prior to competition, as needed.
The conference says as of Friday, November 13, all games planned for November 21 are scheduled to be played. They add all games currently scheduled after November 21 will be subject to weekly evaluation in order to reschedule games that have already been postponed this year because of COVID.
“It has been a goal of the SEC to play a complete football schedule provided we maintain a healthy environment for student-athletes and everyone around our football programs,” said Sankey. “The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020.”
December 19 is currently the date of the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta. Teams that do not qualify for the SEC Championship will be able to play games that date that need to be rescheduled because of COVID during the remaining weeks of the 2020 football season.
The conference adds they may revise the schedule for any remaining weeks of the season at any point up to 8 p.m. on the Monday prior to Saturday games. The games subject to rescheduling would only be games on a team’s original schedule for the year and against opponents a team has not yet played.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.