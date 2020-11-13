Salvation Army looking for Christmas season volunteers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army is looking for lots of helping hands this holiday season.
As they prepare for a busy season, they say they need your help more than ever this year.
Specifically, the Salvation Army needs volunteer red kettle bell ringers at one of many locations across Jefferson, Shelby and Chilton counties through December 24.
Volunteers are also needed to help in the Angel Tree distribution center to receive and unload toys and prepare bags of items that will be given to families.
They also need volunteers to assist with Angel Tree adoptions at the Riverchase Galleria and Brookwood Village through December 8, 2020.
To keep volunteers safe, all CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced. You can sign up for volunteer opportunities on the volunteer calendar at birminghamsalvationarmy.org or contact our Volunteer Coordinator Victoria Salinas at 205-328-0743 or Victoria.salinas@uss.salvationarmy.org
