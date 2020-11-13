Rise in COVID-19 cases are not because of flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A month and a half into flu season, some of our viewers have a question that we set out to answer -- could rising COVID cases be attributed to the flu?
Jefferson County’s testing expert explained that isn’t the case.
Dr. David Hicks says a test for COVID-19 will not be positive if you have the flu.
“We have COVID-19 in the community and we are going to start seeing more cases of the flu as well, so it’s important to distinguish between the two,” said Dr. Hicks.
You can have COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
“If you test positive for coronavirus, unless you have two infections at the same time, it’s not going to be oops, we made a mistake, it’s really flu but turned up as COVID,” said Dr. Hicks.
You can be tested for multiple things from one nose swab.
“An analogy would be when you get blood work, a doctor can order your blood count, and get your potassium level and other things, so one specimen can be sent for different things to check for,” he explained.
So if you get swabbed for one, they can separate the sample, and test for both flu and COVID-19.
Call your doctor if you have symptoms of either.
