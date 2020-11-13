NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84

“Paul was a friend, and we are deeply saddened to learn of his passing,” said National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning, like Hornung a College Football Hall of Fame member. “I always enjoyed being with him and hearing Lombardi and Packers stories, and he was important an important figure in college football, having left a lasting legacy at Notre Dame. RIP No. 5. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, friends and those you touched during your days in South Bend, Green Bay and your beloved hometown of Louisville.”