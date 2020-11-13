Midfield schools gearing up for winter sports with new COVID-19 safety precautions

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Midfield High School only played four football games this year before ending the season early because of COVID-19. The district has added new precautions to try and prevent ending another season early.
“It is going to be a lot different in an indoor sport as compared to an outdoor sport," Midfield Athletic Director Rod Isaac said. “I’m not nervous about it. I’m really not. I’m not nervous, because we have our capacity limit.”
The district is cutting capacity in the gym and taking temperatures at the door.
“Our gym roughly holds about one thousand, a little bit over one thousand people," Isaac said. “We are going to cut that number. We are actually going to cut that number down to 400.”
They are only selling tickets online to control crowd numbers. Isaac said he knows the department will lose money.
“We generally make about $35,000 to $40,000 a year just in basketball after expenses have been paid,” Isaac said. “The revenue aspect of it, we already know we are going to take a hit from it."
Isaac said extra coaches will be present to help keep fans spaced out in the stands and bleachers will be cleaned after the game.
“We are going to disinfect all the areas that they came encounter with," he said.
After ending football season early because of COVID concerns, Isaac said it’s not off the table for basketball season, but he hopes it can be avoided.
“We are going to play it by ear,” Isaac said. “We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that these kids have an opportunity, and that is what we provided for football. Once it gets close to home, we will go back in and re-evaluate the situation.”
Isaac said fans and coaches are required to wear masks the entire game and players will wear them on the bench.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.