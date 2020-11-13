Man charged with human trafficking after traffic stop

FLOMATON, Ala. (WSFA) -A man is facing human trafficking charges after a traffic stop earlier this month, troopers say.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers say they stopped a car Nov. 1 on Interstate 65 in reference to a welfare check initiated by Flomaton police.
During the stop, troopers found a female occupant in the car. She was injured and possibly a victim of human trafficking, according to troopers.
Troopers identified the driver as LaShawn Maurice Owens. It was determined that he had an active warrant with nationwide extradition out of Wisconsin.
Investigators say it was uncovered that Owens was trafficking the victim between Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
Troopers said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Owens was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center. He is being held on a $17,500 bond.
The Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted ALEA investigators on this investigation.
